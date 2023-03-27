Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $5.16 Million in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 3.45% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFAR. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFAR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,874. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

