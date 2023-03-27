Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,714 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VMC traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $167.24. 208,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

