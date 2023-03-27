Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 478,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 2.06% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,665,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 507,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 230,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

Shares of CFFS stock remained flat at $10.33 during trading hours on Monday. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,847. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.