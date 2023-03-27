Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAO. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,015,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,029,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,508,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,492. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

