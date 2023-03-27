Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 48,566 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $107.08. 2,444,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,646. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $109.79.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

