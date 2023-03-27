Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of PROCEPT BioRobotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.79. 175,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $125,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,305 shares of company stock valued at $597,920. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.