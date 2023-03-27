Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,412,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,206,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.29. 3,732,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,166,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.