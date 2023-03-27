Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHL)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 4.00% of Signal Hill Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGHL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,995,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the third quarter worth $117,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition by 90.1% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition by 18.1% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Signal Hill Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. 437,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,875. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

About Signal Hill Acquisition

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

