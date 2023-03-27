Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,790 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAVE. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.81. 284,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,754. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.