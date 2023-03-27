Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$24.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$20.01 and a 12 month high of C$35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

