Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,254. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$79.12. The firm has a market cap of C$51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.02.

Insider Activity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.1550868 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 51,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,996,347.20. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

