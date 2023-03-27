Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Up 167.3% in March

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200,000 shares, a growth of 167.3% from the February 28th total of 27,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.1 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. 1,999,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

