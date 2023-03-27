Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 3.6%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 708,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,297,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on CANO. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.
Cano Health Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $583.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Institutional Trading of Cano Health
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.