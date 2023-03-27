Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 3.6%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 708,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,297,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CANO. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $583.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after buying an additional 4,158,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,310 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

