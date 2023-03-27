Canton Hathaway LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 340.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Biohaven by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,427,000 after buying an additional 132,939 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 945,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after acquiring an additional 702,709 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 610,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 276,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 161.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,616. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $20.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Securities started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

