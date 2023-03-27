Canton Hathaway LLC Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after purchasing an additional 617,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,032,000 after purchasing an additional 143,378 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.17. 564,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,602. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.