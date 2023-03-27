Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.29. The stock had a trading volume of 49,650,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,812,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

