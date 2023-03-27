Canton Hathaway LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

JCI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 793,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.