C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $15,780.00

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £157.80 ($193.88) and last traded at £153.30 ($188.35), with a volume of 649565 shares. The stock had previously closed at £156.30 ($192.04).

A number of analysts recently commented on CCR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,608.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,731.88. The stock has a market cap of £60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

