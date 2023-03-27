C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

C&C Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON CCR opened at GBX 156.30 ($1.92) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,608.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,731.88. The firm has a market cap of £614.23 million, a PE ratio of 97,687.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. C&C Group has a 1 year low of GBX 138.70 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.80 ($2.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

