Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 237.0% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
