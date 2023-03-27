CFM Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.2 %

GS traded up $6.84 on Monday, reaching $319.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.07.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.