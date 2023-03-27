CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average of $97.92. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.