CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $308.29. 23,448,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,781,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

