CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $819.01. 134,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $820.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.