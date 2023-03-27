CFM Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.28. 2,440,881 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.87.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

