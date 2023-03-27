CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,550,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,021,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 7.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,724. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

