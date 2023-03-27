CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 231 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.73. 1,570,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

