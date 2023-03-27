CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 739 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.75. The company had a trading volume of 482,779 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.82. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

