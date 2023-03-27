Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CQE)

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile
