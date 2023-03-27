Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Shares Gap Up to $43.89

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.89, but opened at $46.00. Cheniere Energy Partners shares last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 22,348 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CQP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.