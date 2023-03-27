Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,400 shares, a growth of 1,711.1% from the February 28th total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36,404.0 days.
Chinasoft International Trading Up 6.2 %
OTCMKTS CFTLF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.74. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Chinasoft International has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.07.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
