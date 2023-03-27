Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,400 shares, a growth of 1,711.1% from the February 28th total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36,404.0 days.

Chinasoft International Trading Up 6.2 %

OTCMKTS CFTLF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.74. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Chinasoft International has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

Chinasoft International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company engaged in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.