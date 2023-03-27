Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.16

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 21428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,118,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,535 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,305,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 802.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 63,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.