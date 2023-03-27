CIBC Increases Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target to C$4.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLHTF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from $6.75 to $6.25 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of DLHTF opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.08. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.07 and a 1 year high of C$4.75.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

