Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein Acquires 50,000 Shares

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,866.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $1.01. 9,886,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,492. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 606,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

