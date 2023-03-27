Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein Acquires 50,000 Shares

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,866.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 12.9 %
NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $1.01. 9,886,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,492. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 606,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak.
