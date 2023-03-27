Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.12

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Circa Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$21.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.38.

About Circa Enterprises

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.

Featured Articles

