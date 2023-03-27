Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.19. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

