Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 39,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$16.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on the development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

