Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Up 5.2%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 793,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,345,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,239,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,861,120 shares in the company, valued at $140,972,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,656,352 shares of company stock worth $106,192,358. 42.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 82,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 67,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,814,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after buying an additional 628,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.