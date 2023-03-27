Clover Finance Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $126,843.53 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 514,534,939 coins and its circulating supply is 311,606,318 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

