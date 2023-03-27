Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.91

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 1183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,700 ($33.16) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.93) to GBX 2,500 ($30.70) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,420 ($29.72) to GBX 2,580 ($31.68) in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.33) to GBX 2,200 ($27.02) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 2,125 ($26.10) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

