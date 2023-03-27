Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $73.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.96.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $128,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 57,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,487 and have sold 383,234 shares valued at $18,396,219. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

