Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,190,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,775,307. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

