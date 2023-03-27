Comparing CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CK Hutchison and Carrefour, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CK Hutchison 0 0 0 0 N/A Carrefour 1 4 1 0 2.00

Carrefour has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Carrefour’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carrefour is more favorable than CK Hutchison.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

CK Hutchison has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CK Hutchison and Carrefour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CK Hutchison N/A N/A N/A Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CK Hutchison shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Carrefour shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CK Hutchison pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CK Hutchison and Carrefour’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CK Hutchison $36.01 billion 0.65 $4.29 billion N/A N/A Carrefour $84.84 billion 0.17 $1.38 billion N/A N/A

CK Hutchison has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carrefour.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. It also operates 12 retail brands with 16,398 stores that offer personal care, health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances in Asia and Europe, as well as operates supermarkets; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and other beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands in Hong Kong and Mainland China. In addition, the company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Further, it provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, water supply and sewerage, electricity generation and distribution, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. CK Hutchison Holdings Limited was founded in 1828 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

