Comparing Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) and Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 2 15 5 0 2.14 Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics and Brookline Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $19.44, suggesting a potential upside of 254.70%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -292.55% -50.86% -36.11% Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $96.30 million 5.59 -$281.72 million ($2.91) -1.88 Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A

Brookline Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.