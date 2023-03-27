Comparing Vivid Seats (SEAT) and Its Competitors

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vivid Seats to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivid Seats and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats $600.27 million $28.66 million 20.00 Vivid Seats Competitors $4.54 billion $142.93 million 24.79

Profitability

Vivid Seats’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats. Vivid Seats is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Vivid Seats and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats 4.77% -5.44% 2.37% Vivid Seats Competitors -122.88% -37.38% -18.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivid Seats and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 3 5 0 2.63 Vivid Seats Competitors 146 822 1836 49 2.63

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus price target of $10.89, indicating a potential upside of 51.44%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.54%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivid Seats competitors beat Vivid Seats on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc. operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

