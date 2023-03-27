Concordium (CCD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $730,952.96

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Concordium has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $61.05 million and approximately $730,952.96 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00325844 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,983.08 or 0.25490977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

