Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Short Interest Update

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Conrad Industries Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CNRD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 718. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.52. Conrad Industries has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.
Conrad Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conrad Industries (CNRD)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.