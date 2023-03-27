Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 78,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $74.62 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

