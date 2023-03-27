Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $372.30 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $429.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.48. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

