Contrasting PropertyGuru (PGRU) & The Competition

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) is one of 153 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PropertyGuru to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru -109.32% -21.02% -17.83% PropertyGuru Competitors -129.56% -1,629.42% -18.53%

Volatility & Risk

PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru’s rivals have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $98.62 million -$93.75 million -5.21 PropertyGuru Competitors $910.18 million -$46.94 million -8.27

This table compares PropertyGuru and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PropertyGuru’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru. PropertyGuru is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PropertyGuru and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75 PropertyGuru Competitors 512 3036 5050 75 2.54

PropertyGuru currently has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 48.98%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 36.54%. Given PropertyGuru’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PropertyGuru beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

